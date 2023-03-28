Vehicle fire near Westings Inn

Police and one fire appliance were called to a vehicle on fire near Whiteness on Monday night.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to a pick-up on fire just before the Westings Inn at around 9pm, with one crew from Scalloway attending.

Police Scotland also attended the scene.

Breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze, and crews left the scene at around 10:06pm.

The vehicle was still there as of Tuesday morning.