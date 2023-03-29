News

‘Extraordinary’ – council’s New Life response criticised

March 29, 2023 0
New Life Church has slammed the council’s response to its planning appeal as “extraordinary”.

The church is currently appealing the SIC’s decision to deny planning permission for its plan to turn the former Anderson High School science block into a place of worship.

Shetland Islands Council last week urged the Scottish government to throw out the appeal, saying the original decision was valid because of parking and safety concerns.

But the church – through a response published by PJP Architects – has heavily criticised that response in its own letter to the government.

It said the planning authority had “wholly failed to support their reason for refusal” and had “totally failed” to provide clear reasons about why the application was turned down.

The SIC had said granting planning permission for the building could bring “risk”, as they did not yet have permission for temporary parking.

New Life Church said that was “an extraordinary position for the council to take”.

“If nothing is approved until everything is approved, it is safe to say that nothing will happen,” they wrote.

