Man appears in court charged with punching woman on head

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 26-year-old Lerwick man has appeared in court charged with repeatedly punching a woman on the head.

Barry Coutts, of Hoofields, entered no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Coutts is alleged to have assaulted the woman at an address in the town on Saturday.

Sheriff Willie Shannon continued the case without plea until 19th April.

Bailing Coutts, Sheriff Shannon ordered him not to approach the complainer nor attend the address where the assault is alleged to have happened.