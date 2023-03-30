News Sport

Ryan Nicolson March 30, 2023 0
Four teams throw their name in the hat for Highland Amateur Cup
League champions Ness are one of four teams entering the Highland Amateur Cup. Photo: Brian Gray

Premier league champions Ness United are one of four local teams who will be in the draw for this season’s Highland Amateur Cup.

Lerwick sides Celtic, Thistle and Spurs – who were finalists in 2018 – will join Ness in the hat.

The draw for the competition is being made on Saturday, with preliminary ties taking place later in April.

Whalsay and Thistle will also kick off the start of the outdoor football season on Monday, in the first round of the Highland Fuels Cup.

Spurs play Whitedale on Tuesday and holders Ness take on Scalloway a day later – with all games kicking off at 7pm in Whalsay.

Works to replace the floodlights at the Whalsay pitch have started this week, and are hoped to be in place for Monday.

If the floodlights are not in place, some fixtures may be moved to the following weekend.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

