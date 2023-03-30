Norwegian minesweeper visits isles

Otra, following her arrival in Lerwick. Photo: Margaret Clark

A Norwegian minesweeper has arrived in the isles ahead of a special wreath-laying ceremony tomorrow [Friday].

The vessel Otra sailed to Lerwick from Torshavn before conducting maritime exercises around the isles.

Her crew belong to a Nato task group dedicated to mine counter-measure operations across northern Europe.

The group represents an important part of the Nato toolbox to keep sea routes open in times of war.

Members of her crew are scheduled to lay a wreath at the Shetland Bus war memorial in Scalloway at 1pm tomorrow.

Commanding officer Kåre Schiøtz said: “It is a personal and professional privilege calling into Lerwick for this port visit.

“Not only for what the islands can offer our crews, in terms of culture and leisure, but also for the honour of flying the Nato flag in Shetland, and paying tribute to the history between Shetland and Norway.”