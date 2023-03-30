Fishing and Marine News

SSE’s choice of guard boats ‘a kick in the teeth’ for local fishing crews

March 30, 2023 0
The Genesis has come in for criticism.

A local fishing body has questioned the “community spirit” of SSE after guard work was handed to two vessels “masquerading” as local fishing boats.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) said SSE’s decision to award the contracts to Genesis and Dauntless – who were both recently registered in Lerwick – “flies in the face” of the companies promises to co-exist at sea with local crews.

The Genesis and Dauntless were previously registered in Banff, and are currently guarding interconnector cable work.

Steven Mair, a mate/engineer aboard the Sharyn Louise LK250, said guard work should help compensate fishing crews being inconvenienced by the development.

“In this case it’s the interconnector cable, which is causing a lot of disruption for Shetland fishermen – with closed areas of up to hundreds of metres to either side of the cable route.

“In the past, guard vessel duty has helped our boat diversify and make ends meet when quotas are tight.

“Now, we see SSE handing off this work to boats that no longer fish, have never been based in Shetland, employ no Shetland crew and have no Shetland ownership.

“It’s not right, and it’s a real kick in the teeth”.

SFA executive officer Daniel Lawson said this was “a real let-down”, adding it did not endear the community to the “already controversial project”.

