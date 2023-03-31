Crew of Norwegian Nato ship pay tribute at Shetland Bus memorial

The crew of a Norwegian minesweeper conducted a special wreath-laying ceremony at the Shetland Bus war memorial in Scalloway today [Friday].

The vessel Otra sailed to Lerwick from Torshavn this week and conducted maritime exercises around the isles.

Her crew belong to a Nato task group dedicated to mine counter-measure operations across northern Europe.

The group represents an important part of the Nato toolbox to keep sea routes open in times of war.

Members of her crew laid a wreath at the Shetland Bus war memorial in Scalloway at 1pm.

Commanding officer Kåre Schiøtz said: “Laying this wreath at the Shetland Bus war memorial is very important to us.

“The connection between Norway and Shetland is very strong, as it has always been.

“It is a personal and professional privilege calling into Lerwick for this port visit.

“Not only for what the islands can offer our crews, in terms of culture and leisure, but also for the honour of flying the Nato flag in Shetland, and paying tribute to the history between Shetland and Norway.”