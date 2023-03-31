News

In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 31st March) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Exclusive – New Life Church believed the council building they were looking to acquire was worth £100,000 – before they picked it up for £1.
  • Energy chiefs have announced plans to harness 30GW of power from floating windfarms around Shetland, the equivalent of 60 Viking windfarms.
  • Promote Shetland has defended its livestream from the South Mainland Up-Helly-A’, with commentator Tom Morton blaming “weather, theft and illness” for issues.
  • A problem Viking borrow pit will be capped off next month, SSE has insisted, after delays caused by snow.
  • Politicians and business leaders provide a list of demands for new First Minister Humza Yousaf.
  • SPORT – Shetland has become the table cricket champions of Scotland, but there was disappointment in two inter-counties.
