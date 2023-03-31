Shetland cast and crew to arrive in isles for filming series eight

Ashley Jensen will be in the lead role as DI Ruth Calder.

The Shetland cast and crew are set to arrive next week to begin filming series eight of the popular TV crime drama.

The new series will be the first with Ashley Jensen in the lead role as DI Ruth Calder after the departure of Douglas Henshall as Jimmy Perez.

It will also be the first series filmed since the constraints of the pandemic were lifted.

Filming is expected to continue in Shetland into early summer, with most of the interior scenes to be shot in Glasgow.

Senior crew members were frantically preparing for their visit this week and unable to comment on the new series.

Earlier this year, however, the production team said everyone was looking forward to returning to Shetland “where they always get a warm welcome”.

Jensen also hinted at the direction of the new series in a recent Radio Times interview, when she said the presence of a female lead detective would bring a “whole new dynamic” to the show.

The actor, who is well known from her roles in hit shows including After Life, Ugly Betty and Extras, was announced as the new Shetland star in November.

She said she was “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the murder mystery, which is based on the popular series of Ann Cleeves’ novels.

Regulars Alison O’Donnell, who plays Tosh, Steven Robert­son (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora) will also be returning – alongside some other new additions.

On Tuesday and Wednesaday a series of ‘Stop / Go’ traffic ‘holds’ will be in operation in the Tingwall Valley – B9074 – on the above days during the above times, while filming takes place at the nearby Tingwall Kirk and the house immediately across the road from the kirk.

These holds will NOT be in place for the entire duration of the day, but when they are applied, they will last no longer than a few minutes on each occasion when ‘action’ and in particular our ‘action vehicles’ are active on the road. Please note the locations and additional details contained on the attached diagram.