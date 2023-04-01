Film and theatre workshops explore values of the sea and coast

Filming with Rodney Smith and Victoria Leslie (University of Portsmouth)© Peter Richardson (Marine Conservation Society)

Three screenings of a community voice film expressing local views about the sea and coast will take place across Shetland during the coming week.

The showings will be followed by informal workshops to explore how local people value the sea and coast and how existing marine management (local and national) may benefit by taking account of these in policy and management decisions.

Additionally, theatre workshops inspired by the coastal conversations are taking place with Shetland Youth Theatre in collaboration with Shetland Arts.

The screenings and workshops are part of the diverse marine values project, funded by UK Resource and Innovation under the sustainable management of marines resources programme.

A particular focus on art-based approaches, including filmed interviews and theatre which are often excluded from marine policy contexts, will be employed to capture community voices and create dialogue between coastal communities and professionals from the marine sector.

During August and September 2022, researchers from the University of Portsmouth and the University of Highlands and Islands worked with project partners from the Marine Conservation Society to interview sixteen individuals in Shetland exploring the values they hold for the sea and coast. These interviews were used to produce a documentary film.

The screenings and workshops will take place at:

Tuesday, 4th April from 6-8pm at Cullivoe Hall

Thursday, 6th April 5-8pm at Shetland Museum & Archives

Friday 7th April from 2-4pm at Hoswick Community Centre

Victoria Leslie, researcher at the University of Portsmouth, said: “These screenings are workshops that will provide an opportunity for participants to contribute to a national discussion, as well as to provide a space to share thoughts and ideas between professionals and the marine sector and members of the community.”