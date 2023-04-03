News

Douglas Ross hails success of drugs charity

Kevin Craigens April 3, 2023 0
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross MSP and Dogs Against Drugs handler Megan Grant and trained dog Oscar.

The funding for charity Dogs Against Drugs should be increased because of a spike in demand, according to MSP Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross was treated to a demonstration by sniffer dogs at Lerwick’s Holmsgarth Ferry Terminal during a busy visit to the isles.

The Scottish Conservative leader appeared impressed by the dogs and their handlers, and said the charity have been doing “great work”.

He said: “It’s great to see this charity that has been going for so long, doing great work with the dogs and the dog handlers but urgently needs funding.

“The funding from the Scottish government hasn’t changed in 12 years despite the demands obviously going up.”

The MSP for the Highlands and Islands visited Lerwick Port Authority and the Lerwick fishmarket earlier in the day.

He is due to hold surgeries in Lerwick and Unst over the coming days.

