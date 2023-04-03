News

Trust chief resigns for ‘personal reasons’

Andrew Hirst April 3, 2023 0
Trust chief resigns for ‘personal reasons’
The Shetland Recreational Trust's outgoing chief executive Steven Laidlaw. Photo: SRT.

Shetland Recreational Trust’s chief executive has resigned citing “personal reasons”.

The SRT praised Steven Laidlaw for his time in the role, saying he showed “leadership and drive”.

Operations manager Robert Geddes is stepping up as acting chief executive until a recruitment process is agreed.

Trust chairman David Thomson said: “We thank Steven for his contribution over the last few years, which have included facing some of the most challenging circumstances imaginable.

“The pandemic and the economic crisis that has followed has required SRT to develop in ways that the organisation could never have prepared for.

“Steven championed the most fundamental change to SRT in decades with the introduction of the More4Life membership scheme and trustees are grateful for Steven’s leadership and drive.

“The national leisure sector is hanging by a thread and Shetland is not detached from that reality.

“SRT faces serious trials this year and we do not have the luxury of several months to find a successor.

“Trustees have agreed that Robert has the correct skills, qualifications and experience to step up and lead SRT in the short term, while longer term decisions are considered.”

Mr Geddes said he was “delighted” to have been offered the opportunity to lead the organisation. 

“Having worked for the Shetland Recreational Trust for the past 28 years across a number of roles, I’ve witnessed many changes and challenges over time.

“The leisure industry has been under pressure across the UK in recent times and we are no different. I will be focussed on working hard, starting today, to guide the trust through the challenges that lie ahead.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.