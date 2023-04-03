Trust chief resigns for ‘personal reasons’

The Shetland Recreational Trust's outgoing chief executive Steven Laidlaw. Photo: SRT.

Shetland Recreational Trust’s chief executive has resigned citing “personal reasons”.

The SRT praised Steven Laidlaw for his time in the role, saying he showed “leadership and drive”.

Operations manager Robert Geddes is stepping up as acting chief executive until a recruitment process is agreed.

Trust chairman David Thomson said: “We thank Steven for his contribution over the last few years, which have included facing some of the most challenging circumstances imaginable.

“The pandemic and the economic crisis that has followed has required SRT to develop in ways that the organisation could never have prepared for.

“Steven championed the most fundamental change to SRT in decades with the introduction of the More4Life membership scheme and trustees are grateful for Steven’s leadership and drive.

“The national leisure sector is hanging by a thread and Shetland is not detached from that reality.

“SRT faces serious trials this year and we do not have the luxury of several months to find a successor.

“Trustees have agreed that Robert has the correct skills, qualifications and experience to step up and lead SRT in the short term, while longer term decisions are considered.”

Mr Geddes said he was “delighted” to have been offered the opportunity to lead the organisation.

“Having worked for the Shetland Recreational Trust for the past 28 years across a number of roles, I’ve witnessed many changes and challenges over time.

“The leisure industry has been under pressure across the UK in recent times and we are no different. I will be focussed on working hard, starting today, to guide the trust through the challenges that lie ahead.”