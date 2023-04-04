‘Watch this space’ – Retailers already interested in former M&Co shop and others in da Steet

M&Co has closed in Commercial Street.

Retailers are already looking into taking over the former M&Co store, it has been revealed.

Living Lerwick said the owners of the vacant Commercial Street premises had received interest from prospective tenants – though nothing had yet been confirmed.

Project manager Emma Miller said there were likely to be a number of new additions to da Street – hinting at a boost for the retail scene following recent criticism in the wake of high profile closures.

As well as M&Co’s closure on Saturday – as part of a nationwide shutdown – other recent departures include R.W. Bayes and Faerdie-Maet.

Miller Opticians is also set to close and the Thai Noodle Bar and Dosa recently went on the market for sale.

The Peerie Shop Cafe closed temporarily last month – but reopened today (Tuesday) with new management.

Discussing the closures at a recent council meeting, Lerwick councillor Neil Pearson said the town centre was facing “a dire situation”.

According to Living Lerwick, however, the retail picture looks set to improve.

Ms Miller said: “It’s great to see the Peerie Shop Cafe re-opening so quickly and we are aware that some of the other properties which have come onto the market are about to get new tenants as well.

“I don’t have full details as to what everything will be yet, but there will be a number of changes coming up across Commercial Street.

“While it’s always sad to see established businesses closing, for whatever reason, it does provide opportunities for new businesses to take their place.”

One new owner has already taken over the Commercial Street premises most recently occupied by Darren Odie’s Antiques – although they are yet to disclose the nature of their business.

Even before M&Co’s closure, rumours had been circulating about possible new arrivals, with Superdrug among the national chains suggested.

Shoppers were also quick to mention their hopes for major retailers to open up shop in Shetland, such as Marks & Spencer, H&M or Home Bargains.

None of the rumours has been confirmed.

Ms Miller said it was a case of “watch this space for a peerie moment” until the businesses were ready to make their announcement.

Living Lerwick chairman Steve Mathieson gave a similarly upbeat assessment at last night’s Lerwick Community Council meeting.

“There’s been a lot of interest in some of the recently closed shops on the street an d buildings on the street,” he said.

“I think we’re going to hopefully find that a lot of those recently properties will be reopening with new businesses very soon which is great news.”

Mr Mathieson also said the SIC’s roads team had agreed to resurface some of Commercial Street in late summer or autumn to avoid the busy cruise season and Tall Ships event in July.