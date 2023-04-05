News

Fees to charge electric cars to begin next week

Kevin Craigens April 5, 2023 0
Fees to charge electric cars to begin next week
Shetland Islands Council have introduced fees for charging electric vehicles.

Charging electric vehicles at council machines will cost drivers from next week SIC said.

The Tariffs will vary depending on the speed of charging your vehicle, with the most expensive option costing 57p per kWh (kilowatt hour).

The dearest option “rapid charging” will be 10p more expensive than the lowest method “fast charging” which will cost 47p per kWh.

Drivers can still use their charging card to access charge points, and payments will be administered through the operator ChargePlace Scotland. 

New EV drivers can charge on the network by obtaining a ChargePlace Scotland charging card.  ChargePlace Scotland cards are subject to an annual membership fee of £20.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.