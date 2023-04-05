Fees to charge electric cars to begin next week

Shetland Islands Council have introduced fees for charging electric vehicles.

Charging electric vehicles at council machines will cost drivers from next week SIC said.

The Tariffs will vary depending on the speed of charging your vehicle, with the most expensive option costing 57p per kWh (kilowatt hour).

The dearest option “rapid charging” will be 10p more expensive than the lowest method “fast charging” which will cost 47p per kWh.

Drivers can still use their charging card to access charge points, and payments will be administered through the operator ChargePlace Scotland.

New EV drivers can charge on the network by obtaining a ChargePlace Scotland charging card. ChargePlace Scotland cards are subject to an annual membership fee of £20.