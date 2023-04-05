Malakoff back Team Shetland for Guernsey 2023

Jack Tulloch (left) and Gerald Russell (right) from Malakoff Limited, with Team Shetland competitors – (l to r) cyclist Robin Atkinson, track athlete Sophie Grant, swimmer Finlay Geddes, badminton competitor Ruth Anderson, and sailor Darren Forrest. Photo: SIGA

Malakoff Limited will be the official team sponsor of Team Shetland at this year’s NatWest International Island Games in Guernsey.

With now less than 100 days until the opening ceremony, the announcement of the team sponsor marks the countdown for the games that will take place from 8th to 14th July 2023.

This will be the fifth consecutive Games in which Malakoff Limited have backed Team Shetland since first coming on board as sponsor ten years ago in July 2013.

Twenty-four island teams are expected to take part at this year’s Games, and Shetland’s 100-strong team will compete in ten sports – archery, athletics, badminton, cycling, football, golf, sailing, swimming, table tennis and triathlon.

Guernsey will be the first island to host the Games for a third time, having previously hosted in 1987 and 2003. The opening ceremony will take place in St Peter Port in on Saturday 8th July.

Also unveiled today is this year’s new team-wear, featuring a stylised Fair Isle pattern and a Shetland flag, both dyed into the blue and white fabric.

Local graphic designer Robert Wishart has worked up the final design with input from members of Shetland Island Games Association committee. The team kit has again been supplied by local sports retailer Intersport Shetland.

Jack Tulloch from Malakoff Limited said: “We’re delighted once again to be right behind Team Shetland this year. As a local company with a strong local presence, we’re pleased to be supporting Shetland’s best sportsmen and women at this year’s Games.

“We wish the whole team the very best of luck in their training and Games preparations in the coming weeks.”

Lesley Hutchison, vice-chair of Shetland Island Games Association, said: “We’re grateful for the support of Malakoff Limited for their commitment to support the Team, now for a tenth year.

“After the postponement of the 2021 Games, we’re really pleased to now be looking ahead to Guernsey this summer. Our Team’s planning will gather pace in the coming weeks as individual competitors focus their preparations towards July.”