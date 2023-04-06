Land in Shetland campaign continues

The Land in Shetland campaign has released its second promotional video.

A promotional video, from the fishing industry, highlights the experience of landing fish in the isles from the skipper of Budding Rose.

Skipper Peter Bruce, said it was a very convenient place to bring the catch and was “comparable” to other places.

Mr Bruce said: “We land in Shetland occasionally, we just find it very convenient. We fish a lot in the fishing grounds around Shetland, maybe 20/30 miles, so we can be landing within a couple of hours.”

He said landing in Shetland was very useful to help save time and money.

Adding: “The set-up they have for landing in Shetland is excellent, we can get boxed and get all our stores very quickly… And the prices in Shetland seem to be comparable with Peterhead.”