Land in Shetland campaign continues
The Land in Shetland campaign’s second video has been released to help promote the fishmarkets in the isles.
A promotional video, from the fishing industry, highlights the experience of landing fish in the isles from the skipper of Budding Rose.
Skipper Peter Bruce, said it was a very convenient place to bring the catch and was “comparable” to other places.
Mr Bruce said: “We land in Shetland occasionally, we just find it very convenient. We fish a lot in the fishing grounds around Shetland, maybe 20/30 miles, so we can be landing within a couple of hours.”
He said landing in Shetland was very useful to help save time and money.
Adding: “The set-up they have for landing in Shetland is excellent, we can get boxed and get all our stores very quickly… And the prices in Shetland seem to be comparable with Peterhead.”
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment