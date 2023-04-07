Sport a positive force, says young panel member

Taking part in sport can generate “huge”, positive mental and social benefits.

That is according to teenager Joe William Clubb, a 17 year-old from Lerwick who has joined a panel aimed at shaping and influencing sport in Scotland.

Clubb joined a 20-strong group of like-minded people at the University of Stirling.

Together, they form a sportscotland panel of young people aged between 15 and 23.

“Sport obviously comes with its physical benefits,” he said.

“But I think, most importantly, sport can give people huge mental health and social benefits.

“From my experience, whenever I am playing any sport, I always enjoy myself and have a smile on my face.”



