Sport a positive force, says young panel member
Taking part in sport can generate “huge”, positive mental and social benefits.
That is according to teenager Joe William Clubb, a 17 year-old from Lerwick who has joined a panel aimed at shaping and influencing sport in Scotland.
Clubb joined a 20-strong group of like-minded people at the University of Stirling.
Together, they form a sportscotland panel of young people aged between 15 and 23.
“Sport obviously comes with its physical benefits,” he said.
“But I think, most importantly, sport can give people huge mental health and social benefits.
“From my experience, whenever I am playing any sport, I always enjoy myself and have a smile on my face.”
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment