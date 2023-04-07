News

Sport a positive force, says young panel member

Kevin Craigens April 7, 2023
Taking part in sport can generate “huge”, positive mental and social benefits. 

That is according to teenager Joe William Clubb, a 17 year-old from Lerwick who has joined a panel aimed at shaping and influencing sport in Scotland.

Clubb joined a 20-strong group of like-minded people at the University of Stirling.

Together, they form a sportscotland panel of young people aged between 15 and 23.

“Sport obviously comes with its physical benefits,” he said.

“But I think, most importantly, sport can give people huge mental health and social benefits.

“From my experience, whenever I am playing any sport, I always enjoy myself and have a smile on my face.”


