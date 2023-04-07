Tribute to rock final night of Tall Ships Races

Queen II have previously sold-out Mareel.

Entertainment at the Tall Ships Races will be rounded off with a Queen tribute act topping the bill on the Saturday night.

The full line up for the four-day event, from 26th-29th July, has now been finalised with Queen II.

Queen II, who last visited the isles in 2018, will follow Peat and Diesel, Tide Lines, and the Peatbog Faeries as headline acts over the four day event.

Music programmer Tim Matthew said Queen II would provide an ideal finale for the family-friendly event.

“They’ve been here before twice and delighted a packed-out Mareel,” he said.

“[And] they have a reputation for bringing the party spirit and it feels like a fitting way to bring the curtain down on four days of great live music.”

Entry will be free to most of the live music programme, split between the main 5,000-capacity outdoor arena at Holmsgarth and a smaller stage at Victoria Pier in the centre of the old town.

The Thursday and Friday night programmes, headlined by Tide Lines and Peat & Diesel respectively, and the Queen II closing concert will be ticketed. Those events will go on general sale in early May.