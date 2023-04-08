New future beckons for Herrislea House Hotel

Herrislea House Hotel. Photo: Ryan Taylor

A new future is beckoning for the Herrislea House Hotel in Tingwall.

The hotel is now under new ownership after being on the market for several years.

Bringing forward the new venture are owners David and Tom Sutherland.

The two brothers shared the news on social media today [Saturday].

“Delighted to announce that Herrislea House Hotel is now under new ownership,” they stated.

“We have lots of exciting plans for the future, so stay tuned.”

The news comes hot on the heels of the recent sale of the Scalloway Hotel, now operating again thanks to the hard work of Carl and Gwen Cross, together with their son Mitchell Cross, and his partner Dani Clelland (See this week’s Shetland Times for more on that story).