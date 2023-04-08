Sumburgh foghorn gives a blast

Freya Binns and Kat Cairns with Brian Johnson.

The foghorn has sounded at Sumburgh Lighthouse – a sure sign that spring has arrived.

Shetland Amenity Trust staged its annual celebration today [Saturday] to herald the start of the new season, and crowds gathered to see the special event take place.

It was a particularly special day for little Freya Binns, who won a competition to help sound the foghorn.

The five year-old was on hand with her aunt Kat Cairns from Edinburgh to open the final valve which led to the blast being sounded.

She won the online competition by correctly guessing the number of tools in retained lighthouse keeper Brian Johnson’s toolbox – 29, as it happens.

In all, 50 entries were submitted to the competition.

Three runners up were also given the chance to play a part in the starting process back in the lighthouse engine room.

Sumburgh Head site manager Jane Outram said: “We are excited to be opening for the season and are looking forward to welcoming everyone back.”

