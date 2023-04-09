Clan knits together Easter activity

Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support.

The search is on for craft enthusiasts to stitch a drove of knitted hares this Easter.

The appeal has come from Clan Cancer Support ahead of the “Big Hop Trail” this summer.

The north-east’s cancer support charity has partnered with Wild in Art for the public art trail which will feature 40 hare sculptures across the region as part of the charity’s 40-year anniversary.

Clan is calling on knitters to create the long-eared creatures in all colours and designs, reflecting the range of hare sculptures due to be displayed across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The woollen creations will be available to buy online, in Clan charity shops and at pop-up merchandise stalls when the trail is live.

All proceeds will help Clan support people affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Project manager Teresa Bremner said: “In anticipation of the arrival of our 40 large hare sculptures, we’re setting crafters an Easter challenge to knit mini hares to be sold in honour of Clan once our art trail is live.

Those interested in taking part can download a free knitting pattern donated to the charity by knitting designer and author Sara Elizabeth Kellner, who recently exhibited some of her creations in Vogue Knitting Live! in New York City.

Knitters should return their completed hare – unstuffed – to any Clan Cancer Support centre or shop by 31st May.