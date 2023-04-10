Police drugs raids uncover heroin, cocaine and cash

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police carried out a series of drugs raids in Lerwick.

Officers searching four properties in the town on Saturday found heroin, cocaine and a number of tablets worth over £7,000.

More than £12,000 in cash was also recovered during the raids.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “We do not tolerate the supply of drugs and neither should the people of Shetland.

“We are committed to making Shetland a hostile place for anyone intent on bringing harm to our island community.

Mr Clemenson said the police activity in combatting drugs was driven by intelligence from local people.

He urged people with information or concerns to contact Lerwick Police Station on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The arrested man is due before Lerwick Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday).