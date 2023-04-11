News

Egg-citement in Skerries as Easter bunny sails in with sweet treats

April 11, 2023 0
Waiting to hitch a ride into Skerries is Benjamin the Easter bunny. Photo: Ivan Reid

The residents of Skerries were treated to a special visit from the Easter bunny on Saturday, who came bearing gifts.

Arriving off the ferry with a basket full of chocolate eggs, Benjamin the bunny even took the time to give out presents to the hard-working ferry crew before heading off.

He was greeted at the pier by folk excited to see their unlikely visitor, before they headed to an Easter party in the hall put on by Skerries resident “Crazy” Chris Harris.

The party started at 2pm and around 15 bairns of all ages arrived to enjoy the party, with an eccentric variety of games on offer.

These included an egg race using a remote-controlled car, egg stacking with Cadburys Creme Eggs, and “musical hops” – with contestants having to remain completely still on one leg when the music stopped.

Once the games were over Benjamin the bunny brought out big Easter eggs, which he gave to all those who were present.

There was even an opportunity to have your photo taken with him on a special Easter stage, followed by a bouncy castle and a meal.

Benjamin the bunny heads for Skerries with gifts for the bairns. Photo: Ivan Reid
