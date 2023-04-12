News

Last leg ahead for Statsraad Lehmkuhl

Kevin Craigens April 12, 2023 0
The Statsraad Lehmkuhl berthed at Victoria Pier on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Craigens

Norwegian vessel Statsraad Lehmkuhl made one final stop in Lerwick before returning home, where she will be greeted by royalty.

The sail training ship had been on a “fantastic” expedition which had seen her travel the world, visiting ports across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

The three masted barque and her crew have faced many challenges over the 20 months she has been on duty with scientists on board.

During that time she has faced gruelling obstacles, including Covid and torrential weather.

Second officer Kjell-Ove Smøraas was happy to be in Lerwick before the final leg of the expedition home.

Mr Smøraas told this newspaper the crew had to make sure the vessel looked her best for the royal welcome when they arrive in Bergen this weekend.

“We are giving her some make up and washing her down because the King of Norway will be standing on the quayside when we come back home.”

During almost two years scientists on board the vessel have been collecting data from the seas about the wellbeing of the marine environments.

A finished paper is due to be published within the next year.

