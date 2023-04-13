Hial director to leave in summer

Hial will start the process to replace managing director Inglis Lyon.

The managing director of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) Inglis Lyon is to step down in the summer after 18 years at Hial.

Mr Lyon said he was “very fortunate” to have worked with “a fantastic team”.

He said he was proud of the work his colleagues at Hial had done, particularly through the Covid-19 pandemic and their commitment to the communities they have served.

However, Mr Lyon said: “I’ve reached that time of life when it is time to pass the baton on and give someone the opportunity to hold the keys to what I consider to be the best job in the Highlands and Islands and take Hial to the next level.”

Speaking on behalf of the Hial board, chairwoman Lorna Jack said: “We wish Inglis well as he prepares for the next chapter in his life.

“He leaves a very capable senior management team and the Hial board is now focussed on recruiting the next person to lead the organisation.”

Mr Lyon was at the head of the company during the controversial air traffic management system project, which would have seen air traffic control centralised to Inverness from Sumburgh.

That lead to persistent strikes, and the project eventually was cancelled.

Hial also introduced car parking charges at Sumburgh Airport during his tenure, which also proved controversial.