Formidable Ness make it four Highland Fuels cups in a row

Ness United have won their fourth consecutive Highland Fuels cup after beating Lerwick Celtic 3-0 in tonight’s (Friday) final.

The league champions scored through James Farmer, Harry Thomson and Declan Adamson to lift the first silverware of the season once more.

Ness had beaten Lerwick Spurs, on penalties, and Scalloway on route to the final.

The South Mainland side have now won the trophy every year since 2018 – with no competition in 2020 due to Covid.