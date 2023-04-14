News Sport

Formidable Ness make it four Highland Fuels cups in a row

April 14, 2023 0
Formidable Ness make it four Highland Fuels cups in a row

Ness United have won their fourth consecutive Highland Fuels cup after beating Lerwick Celtic 3-0 in tonight’s (Friday) final.

The league champions scored through James Farmer, Harry Thomson and Declan Adamson to lift the first silverware of the season once more.

Ness had beaten Lerwick Spurs, on penalties, and Scalloway on route to the final.

The South Mainland side have now won the trophy every year since 2018 – with no competition in 2020 due to Covid.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.