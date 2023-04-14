News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Kevin Craigens April 14, 2023
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 14th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Talks to begin over housing issues between council and construction companies.
  • ‘Crazy’ Chris Harris to transform lifeboat into “tiny home”.
  • Unesco heritage status on the cards for three historical sites.
  • Exclusive – Carer feels “trapped” in isles because of lack of ferry space.
  • Young brothers take over hotel in Tingwall.
  • Nature photographer fears for wildlife after work on BBC series.
  • SPORT: Reports on the Highland Fuels quarter and semi-finals as the first football trophy goes up for grabs.
