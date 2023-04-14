‘Significant milestone’ as Viking hails  completion of first turbine 

First turbines installed at Viking Energy Windfarm. Photo: SSE Renewables

Viking has celebrated the completion of the first two turbines in its windfarm as another “significant milestone”.

The first turbine was completed this week at South Midfield, west of Kergord, closely followed by a second in Riven Hill, North Nesting.

A third turbine located near Scar Quilse in the North Nesting section of the Viking site will follow shortly.

Once completed next year, the 103-turbine development will by the most productive onshore windfarm in the UK, providing enough energy to supply almost 500,000 homes.

SSE Renewables construction director Heather Donald said: “”The installation of the first turbines at Viking windfarm is not only an exciting step forward in the project, but by reaching this milestone, it underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.

“Seeing the first turbines erected is a testament to everyone involved in the installation process.

“By the end of this year, we expect all of Viking’s turbines to be in place and once operational, in 2024, it will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes including every home in Shetland, playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.”

The turbines are the Vestas V117 model, which will operate in 4.3MW power mode.

They measure 155-metres to tip, which includes 96.5-mtre tower and 57-metre blades.

Vestas lead project manager Robert Yeates said: “Even with the severe winter weather that delayed our works, we are extremely happy that the overall programme has been kept on schedule and that the first full turbines are now successfully installed.

“This significant milestone has been achieved with the close collaboration with our partner SSE, RJM the principal contractor on the Viking Energy windfarm, and our subcontractors.”