News

‘Significant milestone’ as Viking hails  completion of first turbine 

Andrew Hirst April 14, 2023 0
‘Significant milestone’ as Viking hails  completion of first turbine 
First turbines installed at Viking Energy Windfarm. Photo: SSE Renewables

Viking has celebrated the completion of the first two turbines in its windfarm as another “significant milestone”.

The first turbine was completed this week at South Midfield, west of Kergord, closely followed by a second in Riven Hill, North Nesting.

A third turbine located near Scar Quilse in the North Nesting section of the Viking site will follow shortly.

Once completed next year, the 103-turbine development will by the most productive onshore windfarm in the UK, providing enough energy to supply almost 500,000 homes. 

SSE Renewables construction director Heather Donald said: “”The installation of the first turbines at Viking windfarm is not only an exciting step forward in the project, but by reaching this milestone, it underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.

“Seeing the first turbines erected is a testament to everyone involved in the installation process.

“By the end of this year, we expect all of Viking’s turbines to be in place and once operational, in 2024, it will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes including every home in Shetland, playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.”

The turbines are the Vestas V117 model, which will operate in 4.3MW power mode.

They measure 155-metres to tip, which includes 96.5-mtre tower and 57-metre blades.

 Vestas lead project manager Robert Yeates said:  “Even with the severe winter weather that delayed our works, we are extremely happy that the overall programme has been kept on schedule and that the first full turbines are now successfully installed.

“This significant milestone has been achieved with the close collaboration with our partner SSE, RJM the principal contractor on the Viking Energy windfarm, and our subcontractors.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.