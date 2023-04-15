News

Aspiring film-makers invited to submit their home made productions

Andrew Hirst April 15, 2023 0
Aspiring film-makers invited to submit their home made productions

A popular film festival competition celebrating Shetland talent is opening for entries.

Shetland Arts is calling for submissions to its annual Home Made competition, in which local film-makers can have their short productions shown at the Screenplay Film Festival.

The event, which runs from 29th August to 3rd September, is said to “showcase Shetland talent as the star of the show”.

Shetland Arts said the Home Made screening is always one of the most popular festival events.

Screenplay director Kathy Hubbard said: “The Home Made screening is a much anticipated event by the curators as well as the audience.

“As usual we are looking for films no longer than four minutes, in any genre, made by makers of all abilities and ages, the main stipulation being that you must be a Shetlander by birth, residence, or in higher education.

“The films must be suitable for a general audience, and there will be a selection process.

“If last year’s varied programme of 26 films is anything to go by, we are all in for a cinematic treat.”

Audience members will be asked to vote for their favourite film – with Alex Garrick-Wright picking up the most in last year’s competition for his comedy Suncaller.

This year’s winning entry may even be in line for a prize.

As with previous years, Shetland ForWirds will be donating a cash prize for the best film in Shetland Dialect.

Last year’s prize went to Amy Gear for her animation Honds Reach Up.

Submissions must be made no later than 5pm on 31st July.

Visit www.shetlandarts.org/festivals/screenplay for details on how to enter.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.