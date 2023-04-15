News

Covid vaccine invite error for some over-75s

Andrew Hirst April 15, 2023 0
Covid vaccine invite error for some over-75s
The vaccine.

The health board has alerted patients of an error in some of the invitations for Covid-19 vaccination booster.

The programme launched for over-75s last month with appointment invitations having been sent out in the past few days.

However, some of the invitations were missing the location of the appointment.

NHS Shetland has since confirmed that people who received a letter from NHS Scotland inviting them to attend “Out Patient Clinic 1” should attend the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

The health board said: “We are very sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

Other clinics are to be held at the Lerwick Health Centre and these details have been included in full.

Eligible patients also include people living in care homes and those with a weakened immune system, who should already have been offered the vaccine.

Anyone who has questions or needs to change or cancel their appointment should call 01595 743319 or email shet.vaccination-team@nhs.scot.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.