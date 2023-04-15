Covid vaccine invite error for some over-75s

The vaccine.

The health board has alerted patients of an error in some of the invitations for Covid-19 vaccination booster.

The programme launched for over-75s last month with appointment invitations having been sent out in the past few days.

However, some of the invitations were missing the location of the appointment.

NHS Shetland has since confirmed that people who received a letter from NHS Scotland inviting them to attend “Out Patient Clinic 1” should attend the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

The health board said: “We are very sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

Other clinics are to be held at the Lerwick Health Centre and these details have been included in full.

Eligible patients also include people living in care homes and those with a weakened immune system, who should already have been offered the vaccine.

Anyone who has questions or needs to change or cancel their appointment should call 01595 743319 or email shet.vaccination-team@nhs.scot.