Go ‘Wild about Whaaps’ to celebrate World Curlew Day

A curlew in flight. Photo: Neal Warnock/RSPB Images.

Nature fans are invited to celebrate World Curlew Day at a special event aimed at highlighting the plight of the popular wading bird.

RSPB Shetland is hosting “Wild about Whaaps” at the Loch of Spiggie on Friday and Saturday offering information on how people can get involved in helping to safeguard the species.

Activities include guided walks, creative drawing and writing sessions, and opportunities to learn more about the bird.

The event is part of the Species on the Edge programme, which is working in seven areas, including Shetland to strengthen the status of eight target species, including the curlew.

RSPB community engagement officer for the programme, Molly Harvey, said: “We are hoping this event will help spread the word about the plight of curlew, celebrate how special they are in Shetland, and hopefully inspire some positive action for curlew and other special species.”

A blog post accompanying the event highlights how the curlew and its “evocative burbling cry” is well known in Shetland – but much rarer elsewhere in the UK.

The programme, which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is being delivered by seven conservation charities, including NatureScot and the RSPB.

World Curlew Day, which is 21st April, aims to highlight the plight of the curlew and to encourage people to take responsibility for the future of the bird and other special species.

Wild About Whaaps runs on both days from noon to 4pm out of the recently completed Spiggie bird hide.