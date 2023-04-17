‘Game-changer’ – Loganair to fly Sumburgh-London Heathrow

Loganair chief Jonathan Hinkles hailed the move as a "gamechanger" for Shetlanders.

Loganair will begin flights from Sumburgh to London Heathrow from the beginning of May.

The flights will replace the airline’s current offering – which stops at London City airport instead – from Sunday, 7th May.

Airline chief Jonathan Hinkles hailed the move as a “game-changer” for Shetland’s air links.

The three-and-a-half hour long flight will still stop at Dundee en-route to London, but Sumburgh passengers will not be required to disembark.

Subject to government approval, Loganair will move its capital service from London City to Heathrow from the start of next month – which the company said would allow Shetlanders to connect with the rest of the world.

“Alongside excellent ground transport links into central London, the new range of global flight connections will bring new inward investment opportunities and tourism into the islands, together with enabling travellers from Shetland to use their local airport to fly worldwide for the first time,” Mr Hinkles said.

Loganair passengers will land at Heathrow’s terminal two, with customers to be updated about the change in London destination.