News

‘Game-changer’ – Loganair to fly Sumburgh-London Heathrow

Ryan Nicolson April 17, 2023 0
‘Game-changer’ – Loganair to fly Sumburgh-London Heathrow
Loganair chief Jonathan Hinkles hailed the move as a "gamechanger" for Shetlanders.

Loganair will begin flights from Sumburgh to London Heathrow from the beginning of May.

The flights will replace the airline’s current offering – which stops at London City airport instead – from Sunday, 7th May.

Airline chief Jonathan Hinkles hailed the move as a “game-changer” for Shetland’s air links.

The three-and-a-half hour long flight will still stop at Dundee en-route to London, but Sumburgh passengers will not be required to disembark.

Subject to government approval, Loganair will move its capital service from London City to Heathrow from the start of next month – which the company said would allow Shetlanders to connect with the rest of the world.

“Alongside excellent ground transport links into central London, the new range of global flight connections will bring new inward investment opportunities and tourism into the islands, together with enabling travellers from Shetland to use their local airport to fly worldwide for the first time,” Mr Hinkles said.

Loganair passengers will land at Heathrow’s terminal two, with customers to be updated about the change in London destination.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.