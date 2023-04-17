News

Scambusters! on call to help, says chairman

Shetland Times April 17, 2023 0
Shetland Public Protection Committee chairman Tam Baillie.

Police are receiving more reports of scams than normal, says the chairman of the Shetland Public Protection Committee, as he reiterated support is available for victims.

Anyone who is struggling with cold callers, or is just wanting to better protect themselves from scammers and safeguard their money, are being told about the services available to them. 

Tam Baillie, chairman of the multi-agency organisation, said these services are available all-year round. 

Mr Baillie said: “The work of our Scambusters! Shetland partnership goes on throughout the year, but Police Scotland are currently receiving unusually high numbers of reports of scam banking calls to people in Shetland, with worrying numbers of folk being caught out and defrauded out of thousands of pounds.”

A free scam advice pack is available to pick up from the council offices at 8 North Ness. One can be sent out to you if you call 01595 744887.

Trading Standards are currently inviting people to nominate themselves or someone they think is vulnerable to scam phone calls to receive a free call-blocker to help protect them.

Police Scotland can also help with fraud cases through calls on their 101 service.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

