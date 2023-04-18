Shetland Pride founder among three standing down from committee

Shetland Pride founder Kerrie Meyer has resigned from its committee.

The founder of the Shetland Pride festival has stood down from its committee, less than three months before the event’s second year.

Kerrie Meyer is one of three people who have resigned, with treasurer Matthew Lawrence and trustee Robin Beckett also stepping down.

Shetland Pride said it had accepted the voluntary resignations of all three “with regret”.

“The board would like to give their special thanks to Kerrie and Matthew for all the efforts they have given the charity since its inception,” it said.

The first Shetland Pride festival was held last summer, with its second event due to take place on Saturday, 1st July.

Shetland Pride said its current trustees were still committed to ensuring the festival took place again this year.

“Due to the huge success of our Pride event last year, and the overwhelming support we received from the community, we are looking forward to having an even bigger and better event than last year,” the committee added.