Two charged with drink-driving after police respond to concerns

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson.

Two motorists have been charged with drink-driving after police responded to community concerns in Lerwick.

A 47-year-old man stopped in Holmsgarth Road and a 38-year-old man stopped in Ladies Drive were arrested, charged and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Drink or drug driving is against the law and can result in unnecessary tragic loss of life or horrific life changing injuries to not only the drivers but any other road users.”

Mr Clemenson said anyone caught over the limit faced a 12-month driving ban, criminal record and substantial fine – as well as the potential loss of their vehicle.

“If you are an illegal drug user who is driving a car, the drug will remain in your system for a significant period after use and your driving skills are not only impaired but you will likely fail any road side drug test,” he added.

“We remain committed to tackling this offending and will continue to focus or detecting drivers who flout the law without a care of the public safety of others.

“With the summer holidays fast approaching I am urging drivers to think carefully about their actions if they are planning to go out socialising and to plan for getting home safely by taxi, bus or designated driver.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and the information we receive, anonymously or otherwise, greatly assists us in being able to identify and detect offenders in an effort to keep our island roads safe.”

People who suspect someone is drink or drug driving are advised to call 101.

Alternatively an anonymous report can also be made by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.