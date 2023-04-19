News

Alistair Carmichael brands Prime Minister ‘ignorant’ over fishing visas

Chloe Irvine April 19, 2023 0
Alistair Carmichael MP during Prime Minister's Questions today. 

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael challenged the Prime Minister in the House of Commons today over sudden fishing visa rule changes.

Fishermen in the Northern Isles and across the country have seen their ability to fish severely hampered in recent days due to the policy shift, with some unable to go to sea at all.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Carmichael said: “Last week the Home Office announced that they would not be setting up a bespoke visa scheme for the fishing industry, of the sort that is already available for people working in fish farms and offshore wind farms.

“They also told skippers that crew previously employed under the temporary scheme had to stop working immediately.

“As a consequence of that announcement, in fishing ports around the coast today, many fishing boats are tied up, unable to go to sea.

“It’s the only time that the Home Secretary has been successful at her stated ambition of ‘stopping the boats’.

“The Prime Minister and his party promised our fishermen a sea of opportunity. What is the point of a sea of opportunity if you can’t get crew to fish in it?” 

Responding, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I’m not sure that I recognise the characterisation the gentleman put forward.

“We are proud champions of the UK’s fishing industry. We are always looking to engage with them to make sure that they get the support that they need and the opportunities that are there for them because of Brexit.”

Mr Carmichael proceeded to accuse the Prime Minister of ignorance due to the Home Secretary’s policy-making.

“The Prime Minister is clearly ignorant of the issues facing fishermen as a result of Suella Braverman’s chaotic policymaking but that is no excuse.

“Fishermen are tied up at the quays tangled in Home Office red tape,” he added.

