Alistair Carmichael confronts SNP over proposed gin tax

Chloe Irvine April 19, 2023 0
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has condemned the SNP over their plans to tax gin and other spirits at a higher rate than whisky.

This would leave over 90 distilleries in Scotland facing higher taxes, including Saxa Vord Distillery in Unst.

Mr Carmichael said ahead of the debate into the issue: “We all know that the SNP have romantic attachments to what they think defines being Scottish. Of course a glass of gin doesn’t look quite as traditional as a box of shortbread or a dram of whisky but it still deserves our support.

“The SNP’s proposed ‘fix’ on spirits duty is utterly myopic. Trying to save taxes for whisky alone leaves other distillers in every corner of Scotland out in the cold.

“Perhaps the SNP have forgotten how many spirits producers produce more than one product – or that Scotland serves around 70% of UK gin.”

