Man who struggled violently while ‘very intoxicated’ spared jailed by ‘smallest margin’

The struggle started at the Royal British Legion.

A 21-year-old Lerwick man who assaulted police officers during a violent struggle has avoided jail by the “smallest margin”.

Cory Williamson, of Harbour Street, appeared for sentencing at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday when he was warned to “reflect carefully” on his behaviour.

Williamson had been found in breach of bail conditions not to contact his former partner immediately after leaving court for a separate matter on 27th January.

When officers attended the Royal British Legion to arrest him, Williamson fought back and was almost pepper sprayed, the court heard previously.

He was eventually arrested but continued to struggle on the way to the station, hitting his head against the bars of the police van and trying to remove his leg restraints with his teeth.

Williamson was shouting, swearing and being abusive towards officers, headbutting one and aiming a kick at the head of another, which nearly connected, the court heard.

Defence agent Marc Dickson said his client acknowledged it was a serious matter and was in a “difficult predicament”.

However, he said criminal justice social work reports produced ahead of sentencing had reflected positively on his client, describing him as an “introspective young man” who recognised his behaviour had been “entirely inappropriate”.

He said the reports showed Williamson and displayed a “degree of empathy” for those involved.

Mr Dickson said his client had become had been “very intoxicated” on the day after drinking alcohol and taking “street Valium”, which he turned to as a “coping mechanism”.

He said Williamson had “absolutely no recollection” of what happened but was prepared to accept the account of his behaviour and apologise for what he had done.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Williamson: “It’s by the smallest margin that you are not being sent to prison today.”

He said Williamson had taken part in “wholly inappropriate behaviour” in a public place involving the assault of various police officers – including an attempted kick that would have sustained “serious injuries” had it connected.

“So I hope you will reflect carefully on that and I do not expect to ever hear of that kind of behaviour again,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Cruickshank sentenced Williamson to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and comply with a supervision for 18 months.

There will be a review of the supervision order in three months.