Tall ships will be good fun, says project manager

The Tall Ships Races Lerwick 2023 will be something people will remember “fondly” for years to come, the project manager for the event said.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd project manager Emma Miller confirmed there will be a number of attractions at the event throughout Lerwick.

Alongside the musical lineups already announced for each day, there will be magic, walkabout performances and carnival rides for people of all ages.

Ms Miller: “It’s great to be able to bring in new things that aren’t normally accessible in Shetland, and it’s really important to ensure we’ve got a range of activities suitable for all ages and abilities.

“With around 40 spectacular Tall Ship masts providing the backdrop, we hope these attractions will help make the event something really memorable that people will be able to look back on fondly for years to come.”

An amusement park Codonas of Aberdeen will provide a number of rides and there will also be walk-about performances, magic and music from The Flying Seagull Project.

Among the live performances will be Captain Jack Sparrow and Mr Gibbs, in the town centre at Holmsgarth.

Shetland Library will be offering bookbug children’s storytelling sessions every morning in a tent at Victoria Pier, while Holmsgarth will host a rotating display of vintage vehicles thanks to the Shetland Classic Motor Show.