Shock as Waas Bakery ceases trading

April 20, 2023 0
Nine people have been made redundant after Waas Bakery went into administration.

Walls Bakery Ltd., trading as the Waas Bakery, will immediately cease trading, its joint administrators announced.

The popular bakery was incorporated in 2003, producing loaves, rolls, pastries, cakes and pancakes. Saltness Ltd. took on the building in 2016.

Its joint administrators, Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo of Interpath Advisory, said it had experienced financial pressures especially after Covid.

After being unable to sell the business the directors placed the company in administration – with all nine employees made redundant.

Mr Nimmo said this was “clearly disappointing news” for the business and its “dedicated employees”.

And Mr Jacobs said it would be “hugely disappointing” for people in Walls, and Shetland, that the company was no longer able to trade.

“We would advise that any parties who have an interest in the bakery operation or the property contact the joint administrators in early course as there remains an opportunity to acquire this well-established local business,” he added.

