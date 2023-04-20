News

Statkraft buy new windfarms in isles

April 20, 2023 0
Statkraft buy new windfarms in isles
An illustrative vew of the Beaw Field windfarm from Burravoe Old Haa. Image: Peel Energy.

Statkraft has reaffirmed its commitment to join Shetland in “leading the way” in renewable energy as it announced the purchase of two windfarms.

The deal will see Statkraft take over consented sites, Beaw Field in Yell, and Mossy Hill, just outside Lerwick.
Such an agreement will add 29 turbines to their stock, with 18 ready to be built in prior final approval of government officials.

These renewable developments will see a significant investment by Statkraft in Shetland, alongside an intention to open an office here later this year as part of a wider commitment to the islands.

Richard Mardon, Statkraft’s Head of UK Development said he was pleased to have completed the purchase of the two sites in the isles.

Mr Mardon said: “Shetland has a proud history of leading the way in green energy innovation, and I’m delighted that Statkraft can help this continue. 

“These wind farms represent a positive step towards achieving Scotland’s goal of generating a further 12GW of onshore wind energy by 2030.

He added this was a “key part” in the move towards renewable energy.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.