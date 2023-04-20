Statkraft buy new windfarms in isles

An illustrative vew of the Beaw Field windfarm from Burravoe Old Haa. Image: Peel Energy.

Statkraft has reaffirmed its commitment to join Shetland in “leading the way” in renewable energy as it announced the purchase of two windfarms.

The deal will see Statkraft take over consented sites, Beaw Field in Yell, and Mossy Hill, just outside Lerwick.

Such an agreement will add 29 turbines to their stock, with 18 ready to be built in prior final approval of government officials.

These renewable developments will see a significant investment by Statkraft in Shetland, alongside an intention to open an office here later this year as part of a wider commitment to the islands.

Richard Mardon, Statkraft’s Head of UK Development said he was pleased to have completed the purchase of the two sites in the isles.

Mr Mardon said: “Shetland has a proud history of leading the way in green energy innovation, and I’m delighted that Statkraft can help this continue.

“These wind farms represent a positive step towards achieving Scotland’s goal of generating a further 12GW of onshore wind energy by 2030.

He added this was a “key part” in the move towards renewable energy.