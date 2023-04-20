News

Temporary timetable for Unst and Yell ferries to be in place

April 20, 2023 0
Temporary timetable for Unst and Yell ferries to be in place
MV Fivla at Gutcher.

Travellers are being reminded that ferry services at Belmont and Gutcher Linkspans will be affected by maintenance work over the next few months.

During these works there will be alternative timetables in place and the services will operate as foot passengers only after specific times.

Access for foot passengers will be available via a gangway from the vessel to quayside.

Works in Unst will take place between Friday, 26th May and Sunday, 28th May while the works in Yell will cover Friday, 16th June and Sunday, 18th June.

At Belmont, the 6.30pm service to Gutcher and the 6.55pm sailing, in the opposite direction, will be the last to take vehicles.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.