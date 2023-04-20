Temporary timetable for Unst and Yell ferries to be in place

MV Fivla at Gutcher.

Travellers are being reminded that ferry services at Belmont and Gutcher Linkspans will be affected by maintenance work over the next few months.

During these works there will be alternative timetables in place and the services will operate as foot passengers only after specific times.

Access for foot passengers will be available via a gangway from the vessel to quayside.

Works in Unst will take place between Friday, 26th May and Sunday, 28th May while the works in Yell will cover Friday, 16th June and Sunday, 18th June.

At Belmont, the 6.30pm service to Gutcher and the 6.55pm sailing, in the opposite direction, will be the last to take vehicles.