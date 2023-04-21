In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 21st April) edition of The Shetland Times:
• EXCLUSIVE: FoI finds private meeting approved £500k for Knab project.
• EXCLUSIVE: Islesburgh received complaints about inappropriate language used by Pride drag acts
• EXCLUSIVE: Netballers set up own island games compeition
• Construction company fined £9k for health and safety breach.
• Bakery goes into administration and nine people lose their jobs.
• Caravan park opens for bookings with first guests arriving in May.
• MRI scanner has been confirmed following appeal.
• SPORT: Report from Ness win over Celtic in Highland Fuels Cup final.
