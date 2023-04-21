News

In this week’s Shetland Times

April 21, 2023 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 21st April) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: FoI finds private meeting approved £500k for Knab project.

• EXCLUSIVE: Islesburgh received complaints about inappropriate language used by Pride drag acts

• EXCLUSIVE: Netballers set up own island games compeition

• Construction company fined £9k for health and safety breach.

• Bakery goes into administration and nine people lose their jobs.

• Caravan park opens for bookings with first guests arriving in May.

• MRI scanner has been confirmed following appeal.

• SPORT: Report from Ness win over Celtic in Highland Fuels Cup final.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.