NorthLink place weather disruption warning

Ryan Nicolson April 21, 2023
Northlink Ferry during stormy weather. Picture by Kevin Jones 

Strong northerly winds have been forecast for the weekend and Monday which could create some travel disruption.

Northlink Ferries have warned that services may be affected during these three days.

Hrossey is scheduled to depart Aberdeen on Saturday at 5pm sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick.

The call into Kirkwall is currently under review, while the route to Lerwick is going ahead as scheduled, though passengers may experience some choppy waters along the way.

An update will follow tomorrow (Saturday) morning. 

