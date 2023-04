A stock image of the coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin. Photo: Jim Mullay.

Coastguard transported a person from an offshore installation to Clickimin shortly after noon today (Saturday).

A call was made from an installation east of Shetland and brought the person to the drop off point in Lerwick for medical attention at Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Emergency crews received the call just before 8.30am.

No further details have been given about the emergency transfer.