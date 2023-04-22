Disruption expected for most weekend crossings

Northlink Ferry during stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Northlink sailings are to face disruption all weekend as winds predicted to cause problems for journeys.

Due to north easterly winds, tonight’s (Saturday) northbound sailing from Aberdeen of Hrossey will depart at the earlier time of 3pm. with arrival in Kirkwall expected at 9pm. However, arrival in Lerwick is expected to be as scheduled.

Freight vessel Hildasay will also leave Aberdeen three hours earlier with a departure time of 3pm.

Fellow freight vessel, Helliar was scheduled to depart for Kirkwall and Aberdeen but because of the expected conditions will sail directly to Aberdeen.

Tomorrow’s sailings for each of Hjaltland, Hrossey and freight vessel Helliar can expect delays of arrival times of up to three hours.