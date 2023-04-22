Loganair to Heathrow plans take off

Heathrow's terminal two will welcome passengers flying via Dundee from 6th and 7th of May.

Loganair’s plans to move flights from Dundee to Heathrow have been approved by the UK department for transport.

Earlier this week, the airline announced they intended to have flights from Dundee and Derry – which land in London City Airport and Stansted – to arrive in Heathrow instead, subject to government approval.

From Saturday 6th May, flights from Dundee and Derry will now services the London airport’s terminal two.

Shetland also stands to benefit from the move as Loganair’s same-plane service from Sumburgh Airport via Dundee will fly to London Heathrow from Sunday 7 May.