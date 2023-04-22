News

Redd up groups spring into action

Thousands of people have taken part in a clean up around the isles over the last 36 years.

Many people took in the fresh air to take part in Da Voar Redd Up as it kicked off for the 36th time today (Saturday).

The programme, managed by Shetland Amenity Trust runs until 28th April with thousands of people expected to take part in the big spring clean. 

The event is open to everyone in the community. Individual Redd Ups are usually undertaken by groups, such as families, schools and community groups. Anyone keen to join in but isn’t sure how is encouraged to get in touch with SAT organisers who will help put them in touch with a group.

Folk are encouraged to look out for unusual items during their clean ups, such as Mermaid’s Purses, and log
them with the Shark Trust, as the information gathered will help inform important research.

