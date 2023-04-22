Arts & Entertainment News

Shetland-inspired artist shortlisted for prestigious award

April 22, 2023 0
Some of Laura Sayers' Simmer Dim collection.

An artist, inspired by Shetland, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Laura Sayers, a Glasgow-based illustrator specialising in intricate paper artworks, has been shortlisted for this year’s Batsford Prize courtesy of a collection celebrating the dialect used by the people of Shetland.

The Simmer Dim Series of miniature hand-cut paper illustrations, inspired by traditional Shetlandic words, has seen Laura included on a seven-artist shortlist to be crowned 2023’s most exciting illustrator.

Discussing her pride at being shortlisted and explaining the motivations behind her work, Sayers said the project was sparked by a “longing to visit Shetland”.

She said: “I’m very grateful and humbled to be shortlisted with so many brilliant illustrators, and I’m so glad these miniature paper pieces resonated with the judges.”

Following this year’s theme ‘at peace’, a total of 28 creatives have been shortlisted across four Batsford Prize categories–fine art, illustration, children’s illustration and applied arts & textiles–with four top prizes and one overall winner set to be revealed in May.

