Fourteen-year-old crowned Young Fiddler of the Year

April 23, 2023 0
Evie Williamson, Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year.

Whalsay’s Evie Williamson claimed the title of 41st Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year in front of a packed Mareel on Saturday (yesterday) night.

The 14-year-old took home the Frank Jamieson Memorial Trophy as well as both the trophies for the Open and Traditional competitions.

Evie’s older brother Magnus won the same competition in 2021 and they both played an instrument which was made by their father Gilbert.

Kristie Williamson, 13, and Ami Grains, 13, both walked away with prizes – the Cat Gut and Ivory trophy and the Martin Laurenson Memorial Trophy for the best played slow air respectively.

Shetland Folk Society Secretary Valerie Watt said it was a “fantastic weekend of music” adding every fiddler could be proud of what they had done.

Ms Watt said: “Huge thanks to their tutors and families for all the support. Our musical heritage is certainly alive in well in our young folk”.

